Prep athletes earn winter 2025-26 All-Wesco honors

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Congratulations to all of the Edmonds School District athletes who were recently selected to the All-Wesco conference teams for the winter 2025-26 sports season. Below are all athletes and coaches from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace high schools that received recognition in their respective sports.

Boys Basketball- All Wesco 2A/3A South

1st Team

Will Alseth (sr.), Edmonds-Woodway

D.J. Karl (sr.), Edmonds-Woodway

Noah Million (sr.), Meadowdale

2nd Team

Hosny El-Aarag (sr.), Lynnwood

Anthony Fuentes (so.), Mountlake Terrace

Marley Miller (jr.), Meadowdale

Grant Willliams (jr.), Edmonds-Woodway

Honorable Mention

Cole Betancourt (jr.), Lynnwood

Khalil Botley (sr.), Meadowdale

Tyree Connor (fr.), Mountlake Terrace

Orion Ezeonwuka (sr.), Meadowdale

Julian Grey (sr.), Edmonds-Woodway

Shan Shah (sr.), Lynnwood

Shayaan Shaw (so.), Edmonds-Woodway

Dre Simonsen (sr.), Edmonds-Woodway

Girls Basketball- All Wesco 2A/3A South

1st Team

Mia Brockmeyer (sr.), Meadowdale

Zaniyah Jones (fr.), Edmonds-Woodway

2nd Team

Jaliyah Dyson (so.), Mountlake Terrace

Finley Wichers (sr.), Edmonds-Woodway

Lexi Zardis (jr.), Meadowdale

Honorable Mention

Ena Dodik (sr.), Lynnwood

Amelia Faber (fr.), Edmonds-Woodway

Amara Leckie (fr.), Edmonds-Woodway

Kaya Powell (jr.), Meadowdale

Kylie Richards (sr.), Meadowdale

Lisa Sonko (jr.), Meadowdale

Jordyn Stokes (jr.), Mountlake Terrace

Jordan Wagner (sr.), Mountlake Terrace

Coach of the Year:

Quinn Manning, Edmonds-Woodway

Boys Swimming- All Wesco 3A South

1st Team

Adaptive 50 yard freestyle: Tor Newquist (fr.), Lynnwood

2nd Team

500 yard freestyle: Evan Calkins (so.), Lynnwood

100 yard breaststroke: Lennox Norenberg (sr.), Edmonds-Woodway

Honorable Mention

200 yard freestyle: Connor Smith (so.), Edmonds-Woodway

200 yard individual medley: Evan Calkins (so.), Lynnwood

200 yard medley relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell (sr.), Lennox Norenberg (sr.), Luca Hooks (jr.), Connor Smith (so.))

200 yard freestyle relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Lennox Norenberg (sr.), Connor Smith (so.), Joseph Mennano (jr.), Kanai Zablan (sr.))

400 yard freestyle relay: Lynnwood (Caleb Schnitzius (sr.), Ryan Tang (so.), Evan Calkins (so.), Adam Calkins (so.))

Boys Wrestling- All Wesco 3A South

1st Team

106 lbs.- Isaiah Meyer, Edmonds-Woodway

113 lbs.- Alex Krumov, Edmonds-Woodway

126 lbs.- Aziret Bakytov, Edmonds-Woodway

132 lbs.- Hollender Lynch, Edmonds-Woodway

138 lbs.- Ekansh Verma, Mountlake Terrace

144 lbs.- Christopher Ramirez, Meadowdale

165 lbs.- Augle Hurtado, Edmonds-Woodway

175 lbs.- Nathan Schlack, Edmonds-Woodway

190 lbs.- Carmelo Larocca, Edmonds-Woodway

215 lbs.- Jamier Perry, Meadowdale

285 lbs.- Edson Bellzaire, Edmonds-Woodway

Girls Wrestling- All Wesco 3A

1st Team

100 lbs.- Ny Ny Pendleton, Edmonds-Woodway

140 lbs.- Venus Hernandez, Lynnwood

Coach of the Year- Wesco 2A/3A South

Gina Gallegos, Lynnwood