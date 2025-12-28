Prep boys basketball: MTHS again hosts holiday tournament Dec. 29-30

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Local basketball fans won’t have to venture far down the road to get their wish granted for some exciting prep action during the holidays as Mountlake Terrace High School again hosts two days of games this year.

The 26th annual Mountlake Terrace Holiday Basketball Tournament will feature eight area boys teams, including the host Hawks, matching up in contests on Monday, Dec. 29 and Tuesday, Dec. 30. Varsity action tips off at 3 p.m. each day.

As the host, the Hawks will play in the final game each day; on Monday Terrace (1-6 overall this season) will take on the Curtis Vikings (3-5).

Last year’s 1A state runner-up Lynden Christian is back again this year for the tourney. The Lyncs (7-1) will tipoff against the 6-2 Seattle Academy Cardinals on Monday and then face the 5-3 Sumner Spartans on Tuesday.

Juanita will be looking to use the tournament as a turning point for their season as the Ravens are winless after nine games this year.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors/students/children and will be available at the door.

2025 MLT Holiday Basketball Tournament varsity schedule

Monday, Dec. 29

3 p.m. – Juanita Ravens vs. Jackson Timberwolves

4:30 p.m. – Squalicum Storm vs. Sumner Spartans

6 p.m. – Lynden Christian Lyncs vs. Seattle Academy Cardinals

7:30 p.m. – Curtis Vikings vs. Mountlake Terrace Hawks

Tuesday, Dec. 30

3 p.m. – Squalicum Storm vs. Juanita Ravens

4:30 p.m. – Jackson Timberwolves vs. Curtis Vikings

6 p.m. – Sumner Spartans vs. Lynden Christian Lyncs

7:30 p.m. – Seattle Academy Cardinals vs. Mountlake Terrace Hawks





