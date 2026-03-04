Prep boys basketball: Warriors edge Prairie; advance to State quarterfinals

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Riding a hot streak of eight wins in their last nine outings and boasting a two-time all-league Player of the Year — who also happens to be the all-time career scoring leader at the Vancouver-area school — the Prairie Falcons were hoping on Wednesday to get their first win in the Tacoma Dome since 2007.

But the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors stood up to the No. 6-seeded Falcons, battled under the boards and ultimately snatched a 49-46 victory over Prairie in a WIAA 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament game played at the Dome.

The No. 11-seeded Warriors used a big rebounding advantage over the Falcons, 41-29, to walk away with the close victory and move on in the State tourney.

E-W senior Will Alseth, who recorded a double-double in the game with 12 points and 10 rebounds, pointed to the team’s work on the glass as being pivotal in the win.

“Rebounding was big,” Alseth said. “They had that one big (6-foot-8 senior Carson Morningstar), so we knew we had to rebound defensively a lot. And then, offensively, they seemed to give up a lot; a lot of them slipped through. That was big.”

Alseth scored the Warriors’ final four points in the tight game with a drive to the hoop and bucket with 54.5 seconds to go (giving E-W a 47-44 lead) and then two successful free throw attempts with 24.1 seconds remaining to provide the final 49-46 difference.

But it was Alseth and the work of his teammates who tilted the contest in E-W’s favor with rebounding, especially on the offensive end of the court.

“We got a lot of offensive rebounds down there at the end, giving us some second-chance opportunities,” said Edmonds-Woodway coach Tyler Geving. “Every possession in a three-point game — basically a one-possession game — is huge. So when you come up with those, those are big plays.”

The Warriors ended the game with an 18-6 advantage on the offensive boards, leading to 57 shot attempts from the field for E-W compared to Prairie’s 43 shot attempts.

Morningstar, the two-time 3A Greater St. Helens League Player of the Year who had entered Wednesday’s contest averaging 24 points and 13 rebounds per game this season, was held to just 10 points and 10 rebounds. The big senior picked up his fourth foul of the game when he fouled Alseth with 1:56 to go, then left the game with a fifth foul less than 30 seconds later.

While Morningstar does represent a big shot-blocking presence in the lane, Geving didn’t want his squad to be intimidated by him.

“Attack him, we said. Go at him.” Geving said. “Get him in foul trouble. If he comes, then look for someone to dump it off to. I think, a lot of times, teams get afraid of a big shot blocker. You’ve got to go at those guys sometimes. Sometimes you can get those guys in foul trouble. And we did; we got him out. It was huge.”

“He’s an all-state player. If you can get an all-state player out of the game, it makes a difference,” Geving added. “He wasn’t in the game for the last minute-20. It takes away a few options.”

The close game featured 10 lead changes and two ties. The final lead change came at the 1:27 mark of the third quarter when senior Dre Simonsen scored on a drive to the hoop, putting the Warriors up 33-32. Simonsen added a 3-pointer — the only long-range bucket by E-W in the game — with 48.5 seconds to go in the quarter.

Simonsen’s five points in less than a minute were complemented by a big Warriors’ defensive effort in the third quarter when the Falcons were held to just seven points.

“Defense travels — we played great defense,” Geving said.

The game’s outcome wasn’t decided until the final seconds, when Prairie’s Malachi Patton couldn’t get a contested 3-pointer to fall as time ran out. The Falcons went 0-for-3 from the field in the game’s final two minutes.

Jamir Jones led Prairie in scoring with 14 points; Tavin Timperley added 11 points in the season-ending loss for the Falcons (18-6 overall)

E-W’s DJ Karl led all scorers in the game with 17 points. The senior guard also had three rebounds and three steals in the win.

With the victory, the Warriors (24-3 overall) now enter the double-elimination portion of the 3A State tournament and will next face No. 5-seeded Bellarmine Prep Thursday, March 5. Tipoff for the tourney quarterfinal matchup is set for 9 a.m.

As the No. 11-seed, Edmonds-Woodway is the lowest-seeded team left in the 3A Boys State Tournament, something Geving noted proudly after Wednesday’s win over Prairie.

“We’re in the final eight and people had us as an 11 seed,” Geving said.

To view the entire WIAA 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wpanetwork.com/m2/tourn.php?act=vt&tid=4955.

Prep Boys Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Prairie, March 4 (WIAA 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament Round of 12 loser-out game)

Edmonds-Woodway 10 13 12 14 – 49

Prairie 14 11 7 14 – 46

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: DJ Karl 17, Will Alseth 12, Dre Simonsen 9, Harris Dobson 5, Grant Williams 4, Julian Gray 2, Cruz Escandon, Shayaan Shah

Prairie individual scoring: Jamir Jones 14, Tavin Gimperley 11, Carson Morningstar 10, Malachi Patton 6, Daniel Carbajal-Vargas 3, Benjamin Nkansah 2, Payton Poppe, Andre Mbomba, Griffin Smith, Jarell Jones

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 24-3 overall; Prairie 18-6 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Bellarmine Prep; Thursday, March 5; 9 a.m. at the Tacoma Dome (WIAA 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game)

Prairie next game: 2025-26 season completed