Prep boys wrestling: Warriors continue Wesco South domination by defeating Stormrays

Winning 10 of the 14 individual matches, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors continued their dominance of Wesco League South Conference wrestling duals with a 43-19 thumping of the Shorewood Stormrays in a contest held in the Great Hall of Edmonds-Woodway High School Tuesday, Jan. 13.

The Warriors picked up their second team victory in the 2A/3A South Conference this season and extended their winning-streak in conference duals that started in the COVID year of 2021.

The win over Shorewood came in a dual that matches up wrestlers that know each other well, noted E-W Coach Brian Alfi.

“The dynamic with Shorewood is we’re really good friends with the Shorewood coach and our kids all wrestle at club together, so there’s a lot of familiarity in some of those matches,” Alfi said. “There’s a lot of hotly contested ones.”

The competitiveness of the matches was seen particularly in the 113-pound and 126-pound weight classifications. In the 113-pound match, Warrior Izzy Meyer slipped past Shorewood’s Easton Edens 16-13 while in the 126-pound match, the Stormrays’ Yaphet Habtom snatched a 5-4 victory over E-W’s Aidan Duong by scoring a three-point reversal at the final whistle.

Two Warriors earned pinfall wins Tuesday. Dylan Rice pinned Shorewood’s Eli Jeppsen at the midpoint of the 150-pound classification match while Carmelo LaRocca jumped on Shorewood freshman Toshi Taura early for a pinfall win just 42 seconds into their 190-pound classification match.

The Warriors will next head to the Bay Area of Northern California this week for a 43-team tournament, which will be Saturday near San Jose. The trip will include a chance to practice at the Stanford University wrestling facility Thursday and then watch the Cardinal host the North Carolina Wolfpack in an ACC Conference wrestling dual Friday.

The Warriors will return to Wesco League South Conference action on Tuesday, Jan. 20, in a dual meet at Meadowdale High School to face off against the Mavericks.

Prep Boys Wrestling: Shorewood at Edmonds-Woodway, Jan. 13

Edmonds-Woodway 43 – Shorewood 19

Individual match results –

106 – Ben Norton (SW) won by forfeit

113 – Izzy Meyer (E-W) defeated Easton Edens (SW) 16-13

120 – Alex Drumov (E-W) defeated JJ Jimenez (SW) by technical fall, 18-1

126 – Yaphet Habtom (SW) defeated Aidan Duong (E-W) 5-4

132 – Aziret Bakytov (E-W) defeated Matbeal Dinka (SW) by major decision, 12-3

138 – Hollinger Lynch (E-W) defeated An Tran (SW) by technical fall, 16-0

144 – Owen Smith (E-W) defeated Max Eaglehead (SW) by major decision, 15-2

150 – Dylan Rice (E-W) defeated Eli Jappsen (SW) by pinfall, 3:01

157 – Max Uckun (SW) defeated Silas Meyer (E-W) by technical fall, 18-3

165 – Kai Graham (SW) defeated Titus Lee (E-W) by technical fall, 19-4

175 – Nathan Schlack (E-W) defeated Finn Grote (SW) by injury forfeit

190 – Carmelo LaRocca (E-W) defeated Toshi Taura (SW) by pinfall, :42

215 – Alex White (E-W) defeated Babou Cham (SW) by major decision, 10-1

285 – Edson Belizaire (E-W) won by forfeit

Edmonds-Woodway dual meet record: 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 15-2 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next tournament: at the 62nd annual Jim Root Memorial Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 17; at Prospect High School in Saratoga, California

Edmonds-Woodway next dual meet: versus Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 20; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School