Prep District basketball preview: Mavs’ Brockmeyer making 4th appearance as playoffs gets underway

This article has been updated to include two additional Edmonds School District players who are making their fourth appearance in the basketball playoffs during their high school careers: Edmonds-Woodway’s DJ Karl and Julian Gray.

The 2026 District 1, 3A boys and girls basketball tournaments tip off this week, with the Meadowdale and Edmonds-Woodway boys’ and girls’ teams, and the Lynnwood boys’ and Mountlake Terrace girls’ squads qualifying for District tourney play.

While it will be their first taste of postseason hoops for many players, that’s not the case for Meadowdale’s Mia Brockmeyer and Edmonds-Woodway’s DJ Karl and Julian Gray.

This year marks the fourth time the Mavericks’ senior will be playing in the District 1 postseason tournament – and she’s the only Edmonds School District girls basketball player that can make that claim this year.

On the boys’ side, Karl and Gray also have made post-season appearances for all four years as Warriors.

Brockmeyer said she will lead the Mavs into the postseason with just one thing on her mind: winning.

“I just want to go out and win; I want to go as far as our team can,” Brockmeyer said. “And I know the potential that we have. It’s just really important to me that everybody gives it their all every time we step foot on that court.”

Brockmeyer and the Mavericks did plenty of winning during the recently completed regular season, posting a Wesco League mark of 9-3 and an overall record of 12-9. The team has earned the No. 4 seed in the 12-team District 1 tournament and will host a round-of-eight tourney contest on Saturday, Feb. 14.

And the 2025-26 season is notable not just because Brockmeyer is seeing her team reach Districts again. The 5-foot-9 guard surpassed the 1,000-point scoring mark in her high school career.

Brockmeyer scored her 1,000th point for Meadowdale during an 18-point performance on Jan. 16.

“It was one of my goals (reaching 1,000 points scored) because my freshman season, I think I had 64 points,” Brockmeyer said. “So I really had to push to get to that goal. I never really went into games thinking, ‘oh, I have to get this many.’ I just go into every game with the same thought process: I have to go give it my all every time.”

Meadowdale Coach Benson Sims wasn’t surprised when Brockmeyer reached the 1,000-point scoring plateau. Her aggressive style of play has led to her scoring nearly 20 points per game this year.

“She doesn’t run from moments; she attacks them,” Benson said. “In fact, I think we (the coaching staff) find ourselves in a tug-o-war where I’m trying to get her to pull back a bit. But, hey, when you see when it’s good, I say ‘don’t.’ We’ve got to let the leash off and let her go.’”

Benson explained how Brockmeyer has added to her offensive arsenal this season.

“It’s her ability to find gaps and attack,” Benson said. “She’s much more than just a jump shooter. I think this season she’s done a really good job with displaying that action where she’s not pulling up in moments and just settling. Of course, when it’s hot, she doesn’t hesitate to let it go.”

While pushing to score when given the chance, Brockmeyer has also shown a desire – and ability — to see her teammates grow and contribute to the team’s offensive schemes.

“There’s a fighter in her. She attacks the game that way,” Benson said of Brockmeyer. “And there’s an accountability that she brings to her teammates. The thing that’s really cool, especially this season, she’s done a really good job of lifting them to her.”

Benson also likes Brockmeyer’s ability to stay strong mentally, even when things aren’t going right on the court, or the game is on the line.

“In these moments when you see pressure, she’s not frazzled to make plays,” Benson said, “because she’s already played them in her head.”

As a senior, Brockmeyer will be playing her final postseason in a Meadowdale uniform. But this District 1 tourney (and the subsequent State tournament, if the Mavericks qualify) won’t be her last basketball. Brockmeyer has committed to attending Colgate University in midstate New York and playing for the Raiders beginning this fall.

“It’s a beautiful school and I love all the coaches and the players. It was just the perfect fit for me,” Brockmeyer said.

But before Brockmeyer heads east to play Division 1 basketball, she and her Maverick teammates will look to finish in the top four of the District 1, 3A Girls Basketball Tourney and return to the state tournament for the third time in four seasons.

Meadowdale placed second in last year’s District tourney, then lost contests in the state tournament to two teams that took home trophies: Central Valley (the eventual 3A State champion) and Bellevue (fourth at State). While falling to two State trophy winners is nothing to be ashamed of, there was disappointment in the Mavericks’ camp, something that influenced this year’s roster to reconsider their team goals.

“Our goal [is] just one game at a time; we’ve got to win each game,” Brockmeyer said, “because last year we had higher expectations for ourselves that we didn’t really meet. This year it’s just one game at a time and chip one away each time.”

“Of course, our goal is, always, to make it to State,” Brockmeyer added.

As the No. 4 seed at Districts, Meadowdale gets a bye in the loser-out opening round and will instead face the winner of Thursday’s Mount Vernon (No. 5 seed, 14-6 overall) vs. Shorewood (No. 12 seed, 3-18 overall) first-round game on Saturday.

Other local teams that will be chasing a top-four finish in the District 1, 3A girls’ tourney – and the state tournament berth that comes with it — are the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (No. 2 seed, 18-3 overall) and Mountlake Terrace Hawks (No. 9 seed, 9-12 overall). The Warriors will host a round-of-eight game on Saturday while the Hawks have to travel to Sedro Woolley (No. 8 seed, 11-10 overall) for a loser-out contest on Thursday.

In the District 1, 3A Boys Basketball Tournament, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (20-2 overall this season) grabbed the No.1 seed. The Warriors will begin their quest for a return trip to State on Friday, Feb. 13, when they host either Mount Vernon (No. 8 seed, 14-6 overall) or Shorecrest (No. 9 seed, 9-13 overall).

The Meadowdale boys (16-6 overall) are seeded No. 7 in the District tourney and will host Ferndale (No. 10 seed, 8-12 overall) on Wednesday, Feb. 11, in a loser-out game. The Lynnwood Royals (8-14 overall) earned the No. 11 seed and will face Everett (No. 6 seed, 14-8 overall) on Wednesday at Everett High School in another loser-out matchup.

To view the 2026 District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wpanetwork.com/wiaa/brackets/tournament.php?act=view&tournament_id=5045.

To view the 2026 District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wpanetwork.com/wiaa/brackets/tournament.php?act=view&tournament_id=5044.