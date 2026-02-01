Prep girls basketball: Warriors defeat Mavs, clinch 2nd place in Wesco South

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Last year, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors struggled in Wesco League South Conference play, going 2-10 and losing all their contests against conference foes except for two victories over winless Lynnwood.

Fast forward to this season and the Warriors have turned their fortunes around, winning nine of 11 South Conference games, their latest being a 64-52 defeat of the Meadowdale Mavericks in a rivalry bout played Saturday at Meadowdale High School.

With Saturday’s victory, the Warriors have clinched second place in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference as they prepare to round out the regular season with contests against Shorewood on Monday, Feb. 2, and a league crossover clash with North Conference champion Snohomish later in the week.

E-W’s win over Meadowdale brought a big smile to senior Finley Wichers as the team improved to 9-2 in league play and 17-2 overall.

“We’re working hard and, clearly, it’s working out. I’m so proud of us,” Wichers said.

“This is another win that we never would have gotten last year,” Wichers continued. “We only beat Lynnwood in our league (last year) and this year we haven’t lost, besides to Archbishop Murphy. I’m really, really proud of us.”

Wichers scored 22 points in the win over Meadowdale, 16 of those in the second half. But she was outdone by teammate Zaniyah Jones, who led all scorers in the game with 25 points, 15 of which were scored after halftime.

Jones’ effort wasn’t limited to the offensive end of the court as the freshman controlled the defensive boards throughout the pivotal fourth quarter, pulling down numerous rebounds and limiting the Mavericks’ second-chance opportunities to score.

“We know that, if we box out, she’ll grab the rebound,” Wichers said of Jones. “She’s so athletic. She knows how to find the ball and her (opposing) player. She can pull down a rebound, for sure. She’s good on offense, defense; she’s definitely an asset for our team.”

Jones is one of four starting freshmen for the Warriors, a team that is top-10 ranked in the state in numerous polls of 3A teams, including a no.3-ranking by The Tacoma News Tribune poll.

Meadowdale Coach Benson Sims conceded that his Mavericks were outplayed by the Warriors in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s matchup. “The game is played for 32 minutes. You don’t win it at halftime and can’t win in the third quarter,” he said. “There’s four quarters and you’ve got to play through it.”

Jones’ second half rebounds led to numerous fast break opportunities for the Warriors, something the Mavericks just couldn’t keep up with.

“It’s a track meet against them and they got by us,” Sims said. “It’s one of those things where their strength is fast and their support is fast. And if you’re not ready to play fast, then you’ll get run out of the gym.”

Meadowdale led at halftime 32-23 as Mia Brockmeyer scored 12 first-half points. But the senior captain of the Mavs was held to just one second-half point in the game. Lexi Zardis led the Mavericks in scoring with 15 points, but had none in the lopsided fourth quarter.

Saturday’s loss was just the third in conference play and eighth overall for Meadowdale this year (8-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference play, 11-8 overall). The Mavericks’ eight losses this season (including two to E-W) have been to teams with a combined win-loss record of 100-29.

While the Warriors will revel in yet another victory during their remarkable turnaround season, the Mavericks will use Saturday’s loss for self-reflection and growth, Sims said.

“This is one of those moments when you sit in what you don’t like to figure out what you don’t want,” Sims concluded.

The Mavs will play at Shorecrest on Monday, Feb. 2, before concluding their regular season with a league crossover game against either Stanwood or Everett.

Prep Girls Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway at Meadowdale, Jan. 31

Edmonds-Woodway 13 10 20 21 – 64

Meadowdale 21 11 15 5 – 52

Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers: Zaniyah Jones 25, Finley Wichers 22, Amara Leckie 6, Sloane Franks 5, Amelia Faber 4, Audrey Rothmier 2, Janie Hanson, Abigail Johnson

Meadowdale individual scorers: Lexi Zardis 15, Mia Brockmeyer 13, Hannah Keeney 7, Kaya Powell 6, Lisa Sonko 6, Kylie Richards 5 Charlotte, Quinn Gannon

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-2 in 2A’3A Wesco League South Conference, 17-2 overall; Meadowdale 8-3 in 2A’/3A Wesco League South Conference, 11-8 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Shorewood; Monday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Shorewood HIgh School

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorecrest; Monday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Shorecrest High School





