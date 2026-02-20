Prep wrestling: State Mat Classic — who’s competing on Day 2

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Day 1 of the Washington state wrestling tournament Mat Classic XXIV — held Thursday, Feb. 19 — is in the books, and a number of Edmonds School District wrestlers were set to compete in either consolation or semifinal rounds at the Tacoma Dome Friday, Feb. 20.
A total of 52 District wrestlers qualified for the state tournament.
Here who was scheduled to compete on Friday, Feb. 19, by school:
Girls
Edmonds-Woodway
Consolations
Liliana Frank 125
Caitlyn Gallagher 145
Lynnwood
Consolations
Brianna Williams 135
Boys
Edmonds-Woodway
Semifinal
Carmelo Larocca
Consolations
Isaiah Meyer 106
Alex Krumov 113
Aziret Bakytov 126
Hollender Lynch 132
Alex White 215
Edson Belizaire 285
Lynnwood
Consolations
Eduardo Gonzalez 113
Meadowdale
Semifinal
Jamier Perry 215
Consolations
Christopher Ramirez 144
Mountlake Terrace
Consolations
Owen Boswell 190
Ryan Pineda 285
Girl Team Scores
Edomonds-Woodway 26th – 36 pts
Lynnwood 29th – 31 pts
Mountlake Terrace 49th – 13.5 pts
Meadowdale 60th – 6 pts
Boy Team Scores
Edmonds-Woodway 5th – 120 pts
Mountlake Terrace 33rd – 48.5 pts
Meadowdale 36th – 46.5 ts
Lynnwood 51st – 29 pts
