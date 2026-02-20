Friday, February 20, 2026
Prep wrestling: State Mat Classic — who’s competing on Day 2

Day 1 of the Washington state wrestling tournament Mat Classic XXIV — held Thursday, Feb. 19 — is in the books, and a number of Edmonds School District wrestlers were set to compete in either consolation or semifinal rounds at the Tacoma Dome Friday, Feb. 20.

A total of 52 District wrestlers qualified for the state tournament.

Here who was scheduled to compete on Friday, Feb. 19, by school:

Girls

Edmonds-Woodway
Consolations

Liliana Frank

Liliana Frank 125

Caitlyn Gallager (Photos by Matt Rapelje)

Caitlyn Gallagher 145

Lynnwood
Consolations
Brianna Williams 135

Boys

Edmonds-Woodway
Semifinal

Carmelo Larocca

Carmelo Larocca

Consolations

Isaiah Meyer

Isaiah Meyer 106

Alex Krumov

Alex Krumov 113

Aziret Bakytov

Aziret Bakytov 126

Hollender Lynch

Hollender Lynch 132

Alex White

Alex White 215

Edson Belizaire

Edson Belizaire 285

Lynnwood
Consolations

Eduardo Gonzalez

Eduardo Gonzalez 113

Meadowdale
Semifinal

Jamier Perry

Jamier Perry 215

Consolations

Christopher Ramirez

Christopher Ramirez 144

Mountlake Terrace
Consolations

Owen Boswell

Owen Boswell 190

Ryan Pineda

Ryan Pineda 285

Girl Team Scores
Edomonds-Woodway 26th – 36 pts
Lynnwood 29th – 31 pts
Mountlake Terrace 49th – 13.5 pts
Meadowdale 60th – 6 pts

Boy Team Scores
Edmonds-Woodway 5th – 120 pts
Mountlake Terrace 33rd  –  48.5 pts
Meadowdale 36th – 46.5 ts
Lynnwood 51st – 29 pts

You can watch action live here:
www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/wiaa-wa/wrestling
Tournament information is here
www.wiaa.com/tournament-xwr/?sportid=4

