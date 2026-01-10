Protest in Lynnwood, vigil in Edmonds planned following ICE shootings

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Protests are scheduled in Lynnwood Saturday, Jan. 10 and in Edmonds Sunday, Jan. 11 in response to recent incidents involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers across the U.S.

The protests are part of a nationwide response from the ICE Out for Good Coalition.

Events scheduled locally include:

Jan. 10. 10 a.m.-noon: Rally and sign waving at 196th Street Southwest and Highway 99, Lynnwood.

Jan. 11: 4-5 p.m.: Vigil and candlelight march at Edmonds United Methodist, 828 Caspers St, Edmonds.

