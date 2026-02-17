Public invited to Commercial Aviation Work Group Feb. 25 meeting in SeaTac

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The state Commercial Aviation Work Group will hold its first meeting of 2026 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport in SeaTac, with options for both in-person and online participation. Parking passes are available at the front desk.

The meeting will mark the group’s ninth overall and follows the recent submission of its 2025 report to the Washington State Legislature. The work group evaluates the state’s long-term needs for commercial aviation and transportation and researches alternatives for increasing aviation capacity, including expanded use of existing airports and connections with other transportation modes. The group is not responsible for siting or building a new airport.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and participate. Those attending in person or online will have an opportunity to provide public comment during the meeting. There will be 30 minutes on the agenda for public comment, with speakers limited to two minutes each. Written comments may also be submitted at any time through the work group’s online contact form.

The public is encouraged to subscribe to the work group’s email updates for future meeting information. The meeting will also be streamed live on TVW, and online participants must register in advance. Free, temporary internet access is available for those without broadband service at drive-in WiFi hotspot locations across the state.