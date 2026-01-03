Public safety sales tax, council vacancy and leadership reorganization on Jan. 5 Lynnwood Council agenda 

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

In the first meeting of 2026 – with a new mayor and two new councilmembers – the Lynnwood City Council Jan. 5 is set to discuss a potential public safety sales tax, appoint new council leadership and discuss the process of filling Council Position 6 vacated by George Hurst when he took office as mayor Jan. 1.

Public safety tax

The Council is up against the clock to close the City’s $4.8 million general fund deficit by the end of 2026, as mandated by state law. The Council Monday will continue discussion on whether to implement a 0.1% Public Safety Enhancement Sales tax– made possible by HB 2015.

According to City documents, Lynnwood applied for the tax and was authorized by the Washington Criminal Justice Training Commission to collect the tax upon council approval.

If approved, this would make Lynnwood’s sales tax the highest in the state and one of the highest in the nation at 10.7%. City documents estimate the tax will generate $1.75 million in 2026 (following a 75-day notification window required by the state Department of Revenue), and $3 million in subsequent years.

While this tax wouldn’t directly supplement the City’s general fund, it can take some weight off the fund by supplementing police operations. A final vote on the matter is tentatively scheduled for the Jan. 12 meeting.

More information on the tax can be found on the Association of Washington Cities website.

Position 6 vacancy

Following the Jan. 2 application deadline for the vacant Position 6 seat, the Council Monday will discuss the next steps to fill the position. Per state law, the Council must appoint a new member within 90 days from when Hurst vacated the position Jan. 1 for the mayor’s office. If the Council fails to do so, the responsibility will fall on the Snohomish County Council.

Councilmembers have until Jan. 11 to review the applications and rank their top eight applicants. Interviews for the top eight candidates are scheduled for Jan. 21, with a Council vote to choose a new member slated for Jan. 26. If all goes as planned, a new councilmember will take an oath of office Feb. 2.

Council leadership and scheduling

As is customary for the first meeting of the year, the Council will elect new council leadership and appoint liaison positions, approve the 2026 meeting calendar and schedule the 2026 Council summit.

Whoever the Council elects as the new president and vice president will take charge of planning meeting agendas and other council matters. In 2025, Councilmember Nick Coelho served as president with Josh Binda as vice president.

According to City documents, Coelho indicated a preference to serve as the president again with Councilmember Robert Leutwyler listed as the preferred vice president. The council will also select other elected and liaison positions, appointing a council representative to city and local advisory bodies. This includes the City Tourism Advisory Council and the Snohomish County 911 Board.

View the full meeting agenda here.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 5 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.