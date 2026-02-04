PUD seeks local artist for Woods Creek Hydroelectric Mural Project by March 10

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Snohomish County Public Utility District (PUD) is inviting professional artists to apply for a new public art opportunity: A large-scale mural at the Woods Creek Hydroelectric Project and Sustainability Center in Monroe, Washington. Submissions are open now through March 10 with a total project budget of $10,000.

The Woods Creek Sustainability Center is a run-of-the-river hydroelectric project that serves as an educational hub, hosting free field trips, community events and programs focused on the intersection of clean energy and healthy ecosystems. The PUD is looking for a mural that will enhance the visitor experience and celebrate environmental stewardship, sustainable energy and local ecosystems.

“Through this project, we hope to enrich student field trips and community visits by transforming the powerhouse exterior into a vibrant tribute to the natural environment and the role it plays in clean energy generation,” said PUD Education Program Coordinator Kelly Singleterry.

The opportunity is open to professional artists ages 18 and older with preference given to artists residing in Snohomish County. Experience in large-scale outdoor murals or comparable public art projects is strongly recommended.

The mural is anticipated to be unveiled to the public in the fall of 2026.

Interested artists can learn more at: snopud.com/mural