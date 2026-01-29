RAD Scouts — Lynnwood’s newest adult troop — to hold first meeting Jan. 29

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Were you a scout as a child, or did you ever want to be one? RAD Scouts is Lynnwood’s newest adult scout troop, a place for all to make friends and do good for the community.
- Date: The first meeting is Thursday, Jan. 29
- Time: 6:45 p.m.
- Location: Lynnwood Library meeting room.
- 18+ only
RAD stands for Random Acts of Do-good, with the goal of volunteering, fostering connection and learning scout skills. Punch and pie will be provided, with gluten-free options available.
The troop is organized by Nix Starmaker, a childhood scout and community member with a desire to bring people together and do cool things.
Join the troop Discord chat for updates and more information here.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.