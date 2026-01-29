RAD Scouts — Lynnwood’s newest adult troop — to hold first meeting Jan. 29

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Were you a scout as a child, or did you ever want to be one? RAD Scouts is Lynnwood’s newest adult scout troop, a place for all to make friends and do good for the community.

6:45 p.m. Location: Lynnwood Library meeting room.

Lynnwood Library meeting room. 18+ only

RAD stands for Random Acts of Do-good, with the goal of volunteering, fostering connection and learning scout skills. Punch and pie will be provided, with gluten-free options available.

The troop is organized by Nix Starmaker, a childhood scout and community member with a desire to bring people together and do cool things.

Join the troop Discord chat for updates and more information here.

