Reader view: County charter offers opportunity for ranked-choice voting

Over the next 10 months, residents of Snohomish County have a unique opportunity to improve our elections and government. As a chartered county, we have the power to decide how we elect our representatives. Last November, we elected a Charter Review Commission to review and generate proposals for changes to our charter, which we will be able to vote on this upcoming November.

Unfortunately, the method by which we elect our Charter Review Commissioners leaves a lot to be desired. It is currently done by “block voting,” a system where a territory is divided into non-proportionally elected multi-member districts where voters cast as many votes as there are seats, also called multiple non-transferable voting. This method is known to leave minorities in the dust, and a candidate can win an election with a tiny fraction of the vote. (Learn more here and here.) In fact, in 2025 and 2015, 14 out of the 15 Commissioners were elected with less than 20% of the vote.

The way we elect our County Council members, the familiar ‘winner take all’ method, is also not ideal. My experience, from talking to people in my community, is that many voters feel forced to vote for candidates based on ‘electability’ rather than voting their true conscience. My sense is that political and racial/ethnic minorities are discouraged from voting at all, knowing that no one who shares their worldview will gain a single seat at the table. Potential new candidates are discouraged from running against entrenched and well-connected incumbents, and candidates are forced to negatively campaign in a mad dash to beat down their most-well-financed opponent.

We have the opportunity to heal this environment of stagnation, polarization and cynicism by implementing ranked-choice-voting and/or multi-member proportional districts, for our Charter Review Commission and for our County Council elections. Ranked-choice voting is a system that allows voters to rank multiple candidates on a ballot in order of preference, and when this method is used, candidates are motivated to reach across the aisle and campaign positively, in hopes that if they cannot win voters’ first choice vote, they will win their second or third choice vote. Multi-member districts elected proportionally ensure that political and racial/ethnic minorities are more likely to wind up with some representation rather than none at all. This would benefit conservatives in “blue” areas and liberals in “red” areas.

These systems encourage fresh faces to run for office and allow voters to select their truly desired candidate as first choice, with the more “electable” options as a backup. In cases where ranked-choice-voting has been thoughtfully implemented, voters report that it is still easy to fill their ballot. It adds marginal cost to elections via a one-time software upgrade, and yet has the potential for cost-savings by making primaries unnecessary.

Please contact your Snohomish County Charter Review Commissioners, encouraging them to put measures on this November’s ballot for the use of proportional ranked-choice-voting in future County seat elections.

Author Holly Hess lives in Edmonds.