Reader view: Laughter builds community

Every year, Edmonds Comedy Night proves something powerful: Laughter builds community.

What began as a fun evening out has grown into one of the Edmonds School District PTA Council’s most meaningful and enduring fundraisers. For more than 18 years, this event has brought neighbors together at the Edmonds Center for the Arts — not just to laugh, but to invest directly in local students.

The event will run on two nights — Friday and Saturday, Feb. 20-21.

The impact is real and far-reaching. Funds raised through Comedy Night have supported a districtwide LGBTQIA+ Skate & Bowl community event three years running, helping students feel seen, connected, and celebrated. Proceeds have also provided grants to schools across our district, including support for College Place Middle School’s Multicultural Night, Spanish-language books for students at Spruce Elementary, and outreach by the Mountlake Terrace High School Band to connect with middle school musicians.

During COVID, when students were isolated and traditional enrichment opportunities disappeared, Comedy Night proceeds funded virtual field trips for elementary students across the district, including programs with Ocean Annie. Over the years, funds have also supported field trips, interpretation services to increase access for families, and classroom resources such as materials for music programs.

These aren’t abstract budget line items — they are moments of belonging, cultural celebration, literacy access and student leadership made possible because our community showed up.

In a time when public education faces real challenges, Comedy Night is a reminder that local support still matters. When neighbors gather for a night of humor, they are also strengthening the programs that make our schools vibrant, inclusive, and connected.

We hope our community will continue to support this event — not only for the laughter it delivers, but for the lasting impact it creates. Get your tickets today! edmondscomedynight.com/comics.html#tickets

Rachel and Steve Egner own Steve’s Plumbing, Title Sponsor of Edmonds Comedy Night