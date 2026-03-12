Registration open for Lynnwood’s 55-plus softball league

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The 2026 spring season registration is open for Lynnwood’s coed softball league for adults 55 and older, inviting people of all athletic abilities to compete and make new friends.

Registration opened March 10 and closes Monday, March 23. The spring season runs from April 28 to July 17.

Have a team ready to go? Register online HERE, in person at City Hall or over the phone by calling the Lynnwood Recreation Center at 425-670-5517. The team fee is $900.

If you’re registering as an individual email Lynnwood_Rec@Lynnwoodwa.gov and the Athletics Coordinator will assign you to a team.

Teams will play a total of 20 games in the spring season across 10 double headers. Games begin at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the Meadowdale Athletic Complex: 16700 66th Avenue West, Lynnwood. Senior Softball USA rules apply. Game dates will be released at a later time.

Find more information on the City’s website or by contacting the Recreation Center:

