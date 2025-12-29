Regulatory deadline approaches for Washington salons and retailers

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The end of 2025 marks another milestone for Washington’s Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act (TFCA), which took effect Jan. 1, 2025, the state Department of Ecology says. The law restricts many toxic chemicals in cosmetic products manufactured, distributed, sold or used for service in Washington state. The law also allowed in-state businesses to use or sell cosmetics they had before the law went into effect, even if the products had restricted chemicals.

This sell-through period ends Dec. 31, 2025.

“Cosmetics that retailers and salons in Washington received in 2025 should already meet the new restrictions in the law, but older stock might not,” said Shari Franjevic, who leads implementation of the law for the department “The close of the sell-through period means fewer toxic chemicals in homes, stores and salons.”

This YouTube video highlights products that are more likely to contain banned chemicals — like hair dye, nail polish, skincare and makeup products — and what businesses should do now.

How businesses can prepare for 2026

Starting Jan.1, 2026, salons, retailers and distributors with older stock will need to:

Know which products are covered by the law . “Cosmetics” are products used on the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness or alter appearance. Examples include shampoo, lotion, body wash, deodorant, nail polish and makeup.

. “Cosmetics” are products used on the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness or alter appearance. Examples include shampoo, lotion, body wash, deodorant, nail polish and makeup. Remove products with restricted chemicals from shelves. To check for restricted chemicals, read the ingredient list, review Safety Data Sheets, ask the manufacturer, or have a lab test the product.

To check for restricted chemicals, read the ingredient list, review Safety Data Sheets, ask the manufacturer, or have a lab test the product. Decide whether to dispose of the products or redistribute them outside Washington . Products with restricted chemicals cannot be donated.

. Products with restricted chemicals cannot be donated. Determine if products for disposal are considered “dangerous waste” under Washington law. If so, they may need to be disposed of differently than simply tossing them in the garbage.

Ecology said it provides sell-through and disposal guidance for cosmetics businesses.

Accountability across the supply chain

Toxic chemicals may be intentionally added to a cosmetic product or to an ingredient in the product. They can also be a contaminant or impurity, or present at low levels. Product labels may not include these substances on ingredient lists, even if they are intentionally added. Franjevic encourages cosmetologists, retailers, distributors and manufacturers to know their responsibilities for compliance with the law.

“Retailers and cosmetologists need to sell and use compliant products. To do that, distributors must provide compliant products. Manufacturers and brands must know what’s in their products and formulate compliant products,” Franjevic said. “Responsibility really goes all the way up the supply chain.”

Compliant cosmetics protect human health and reduce pollution

Some chemicals used in cosmetic products are linked to harmful health impacts, such as cancer, hormone disruption, and reproductive and developmental toxicity. People can be exposed to these chemicals every time they use those products.

Several chemicals restricted by Washington’s cosmetics law are also toxic to aquatic life. Chemicals enter the environment when products are rinsed off, washed down the drain or put in the trash. They affect water quality, wastewater treatment and wildlife health.

“People shouldn’t have to read long lists of chemicals to buy safer products,” Franjevic said. “This law helps protect human health and the environment.”

Support for salons, retailers, and distributors

Ecology said it can provide communications resources to help cosmetologists, retailers and distributors tell colleagues, employees and supply chain partners about the Dec. 31 deadline.

Businesses can contact Ecology’s cosmetics team for compliance help at ToxicFreeCosmetics@ecy.wa.gov.