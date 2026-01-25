Reham’s Cake Gallery hosts Ramadan festival at Alderwood Mall in January

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Rahem Elsayed, co-owner of a Rahem’s Cake Gallery in Lynnwood, hosted the bakery’s third annual Ramadan festival this weekend at Alderwood Mall. The store features Egyptian and Mediterranean bakery – including Egyptian baklava – and clothing from Cario, Egypt. The festival included three pop-up businesses including Antique Gallery by N (jewelry and accessories), Keenana Perfumes and Incense and Cafe Airiam.

“I decided to celebrate it in my store this weekend because everybody started to think about getting ready for Ramadan [since] it’s almost a month away,” Elsayed said. “I love to support local businesses in my country and bring it here to showcase our culture in my store. This is literally the first Ramadan bazaar or festival around the Seattle area.”

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset and engage in prayer, reflection and community worship. In 2026, it is expected to begin at sundown on Tuesday, Feb. 17 and end at sundown on Thursday, March 19. However, fasting begins after sunrise on Feb. 18.

Elsayed said this is the month that God sent the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. She said fasting “gives you a chance to rethink about your life, reconnect with God, reconnect with family.”

“This is our holy month. This is my holiday,” Elsayed said. “We do gather almost every night at dinner time with families, friends, go to the mosque, meet some new people from the community who all celebrate Ramadan. In Egypt, it’s a huge celebration month where you just walk, the streetlights everywhere. Stores are open all night long until people start fasting at sunrise. Mosques are open all day, all night. So people go to the mosque, pray, pray extra after having some dinner, and then go out to chat, gather and meet everybody.”

Elsayed and her husband Ahmed Namatalla started the bakery in 2018 and later got a cottage food permit from Washington state in September 2024. While they do not yet have a permanent brick-and-mortar store, the couple had several pop-up locations at Alderwood Mall and in the Greater Seattle Area.

Elsayed said she had a kiosk inside the mall around the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons in 2023. On Nov. 1, 2025, she opened the current location next to the Apple store. She said the last day of my store was supposed to be Jan. 31 but upon request from the community, she is deciding whether to extend the lease until the end of February.

“It’s a lovely community gathering for all Muslims, Arabs around the area to do some shopping, either clothes or home decor, or get to know my desserts that I do only for Ramadan,” Elsayed said.