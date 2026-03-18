Reminder: Join us on Facebook March 20 for a live-stream with Se Habla Media

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Join us at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, when the My Neighborhood News Group will join our media partner Se Habla Media in hosting a live-streamed conversation on Facebook.

The topic: How Spanish-language media covers news, and how and why it is different from English-language media.

Se Hable Media, a Lynnwood-based Spanish-language news organization, appears on all our platforms daily in Spanish with English subtitles. The event will be live-streamed on the My Edmonds News Facebook page and will also be streamed simultaneously on the Se Habla Media Facebook page.

The Facebook recording of the interview will be shared on My Edmonds News, My MLT News and My Lynnwood News.

To learn more about Se Habla News, check out their broadcasts with subtitles prior to the live-stream. The newscasts run about 15 minutes. You can find the link to their broadcasts here.