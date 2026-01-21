Reminder: Northwest Civic Circle to host mental health movie screening and Q&A Jan. 24

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Northwest Civic Circle (NWCC), in partnership with Cutting Edge Animation and Compass Health, will host a special screening of Captain Zero: Into the Abyss: Part II at the Edmonds Theater Saturday, Jan. 24.

The film is about a Black teenager on a mental health journey as he learns to process his trauma, while attempting to save the day…and save himself. In the story, framed through his character’s therapy sessions, Xerxes Hughes “recounts” his escapades as an amateur superhero and the pitfalls that lead to his encounter with The Depression Demon — a physical manifestation of all his deep-seated insecurities.

Having made its world premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival, this 15-minute animated action/drama is packed with bold visuals, impactful world-building and themes ripe for conversation with the creative team, NWCC said in a news release announcing the event.

“The mental health journey, the pitfalls in addressing it, and the misconceptions that come with seeking support is personal to me,” said NWCC founder Alicia Crank. “Open discussions about mental health, especially within communities of color, are often treated as a taboo topic. There has been some significant movement in creating comfortable conversations and spaces, but we still have a long way to go.”

Following the screening, attendees are invited to stay for two panel Q&A sessions. The first will feature the leadership and producers of the film discussing its creative vision and process. The second panel will include mental health professionals and advocates, who will explore the film’s themes and guide conversation around local mental and behavioral health resources.

The panelist for each session includes:

Q&A with Cutting Edge Animation leadership and producers:

Chris Carthern

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Operating Officer Z Cher-Amie

Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Writer/Director

Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Writer/Director Queen L. Hibbler

Chief Marketing Officer

Tickets are $5 and available for purchase through Northwest WA Civic Circle website.