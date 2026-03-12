Rep. Larsen invites students to participate in 2026 Congressional Art Competition 

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

“I am encouraging the many gifted young artists in Northwest Washington to submit their artwork to the 2026 Congressional Art Competition and have the chance to win a trip to Washington D.C.,” said Larsen. “It takes courage to put your work out there as a young person, and I appreciate the wonderful art that students submit for consideration every year.”

The U.S. House of Representatives holds the annual high school visual art competition to encourage and recognize artistic talent in each congressional district. Since 1982, hundreds of thousands of students nationwide have participated in the Congressional Art Competition. In 2025, Oak Harbor High School’s Tessa Meyer won the districtwide competition with her piece, “Swallow Your Attitude,” which has been on display in the U.S. Capitol for the past year.

How to participate

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students grades 9-12, who live or attend school in the Second District. Students can verify whether they are Second District residents or attend school in the district here.

To submit your artwork, download and print this Student Consent Form. This form must be attached to the artwork that is entered. If you cannot print the form, contact Larsen’s office for a copy. Forms can also be mailed or delivered with art pieces to his office:

Office of Rep. Rick Larsen – Everett

Re: Art Competition

Wall Street Building

2930 Wetmore Avenue, Suite 9F

Everett, WA 98201

Students needing assistance in delivering their artwork can contact Jessica Zuleta at 425-252-3188 or Jessica.Zuleta@ mail.house.gov.