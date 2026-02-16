Restaurant News: Pizza for a purpose, plus new eateries in Lynnwood, MLT

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Every Tuesday through March, Johnny Mo’s Pizzeria in downtown Edmonds is donating 15% of proceeds to Homage Senior Services’ nutrition programs when customers say one simple word: “Homage”. A meal purchase helps an older adult neighbor get a hot meal. A margarita or mocktail supports someone on a fixed income. And mentioning “Homage

turns a Tuesday dinner into community impact.

In Snohomish County, an estimated 8,000–11,000 older adults face food insecurity and are forced to choose between groceries, medication or keeping the heat on. Many live on fixed incomes stretched impossibly thin by rising costs. For over 50 years, Homage has helped seniors and adults with disabilities age in place — delivering meals, providing transportation, coordinating healthcare, repairing homes and offering mental health support to more than 25,000 people annually.

For many homebound seniors, a Meals on Wheels delivery may be the only face-to-face interaction they have all day, providing not just nourishment but human connection, dignity and care.

Participate at homage.org/lets-celebrate-together

– Visit Johnny Mo’s Pizzeria (558 Main St., Suite 200, Edmonds) on any Tuesday through March 31.

– Order anytime between noon and 9 p.m.

– Say “Homage” when you order. Only orders that mention “Homage” qualify for the donation. So be sure to speak up — your pizza has a purpose.

Openings

Haven Café

Located near Edmonds College, Haven Café offers coffee and boba as well as food. The European-style coffee show is owned by Adrian “Adi” and Salomei “Sally” Marta.

“At Haven Café, we envision a serene atmosphere where individuals can retreat from the hustle of daily life,” the business shared via Instagram. “This inspiring space will serve as the perfect backdrop for friends gathering, students collaborating, or colleagues brainstorming. Our commitment is to cultivate an inviting environment that encourages connection and creativity, making it a premier location for relaxation and productivity,.”

Hours: Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends

Located at Triton Court: 19921 68th Ave. W., Ste. 102, Lynnwood.

Himalayan Diner

The Himalayan Diner brings together the rich flavors of Indian, Chinese and Nepalese cuisine in a warm, family-friendly setting. The menu features favorites like butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, spicy curries, stir-fried noodles and momos (dumplings). Lunch specials are available daily from 11 a.m. -2:30 p.m. Choose from five delicious options for bowls: Lamb • Goat • Chicken • Paneer • Vegetable Starting at $8.99-$10.99

Hours: Sunday,Tuesday -Thursday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 4:30-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 4:30-10 p.m.

Phone: 425-742-0766

Location: 16715 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

Café Lilia

European-style café with drinks and food.

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Terrace Village, 22000 64th Ave. W., Suite 2C, Mountlake Terrace

The Yemini House

This is second location for the Yemini House (first one is in Kent, Washington and is called Taste of Yemen). Owned by Mahmood Qaifa, the Yemini Café opened in January. It specializes in food from his home country and inspired by his mother’s cuisine. She helped him develop the extensive menu, which includes traditional stews, slow-roasted lamb and karak (a spiced black tea).

Hours: Monday-Thursday noon-10 p.m., Friday-Sunday noon-11 p.m.

Phone: 425-361-1852

Location: 6815 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created with her husband. She attended culinary school and worked for restaurants, caterers and culinary schools. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including moderation.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.