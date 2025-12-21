RV and van travelers welcome in Washington State Parks this winter

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Winter is an incredible time to road-trip through the state, according to Washington State Parks. The December 2025 state parks newsletter says many parks that accept RVs and vans stay open year-round, offering quiet loops, open hookup sites and off-season scenery.

A few things to keep in mind:

Water hookups vary: Many parks turn off water but still provide winter water access at restrooms, dump stations or specific sites. Plan to arrive with a full fresh tank or be ready to fill up at the designated winter spigot.

Power is widely available: Even when water is off, electrical hookups remain on – great for heating, cooking and keeping batteries charged.

Dump stations may have winter access: Some remain open year-round; others close seasonally or during hard freezes.

Roads can be icy: Always check pass conditions and park alerts before you roll out.

Enjoy the solitude: Winter is one of the best times for van lifers and RVers to find peaceful campsites that are booked solid in the summer.

Whether you’re weekending in your camper van, chasing snow in your RV or even braving it in your tent, Washington’s state parks offer plenty of winter spots to call home for a night, or several.

Below is a lineup of state parks with reservable campsites during the winter season, along with notes on which specific sites are closed this time of year and water availability.

State parks with off-season reservable campsites

Battle Ground Lake | Battle Ground, WA

Sites 36-60, group camp and equestrian camp closed Nov. 1-March 15.

Water will be on.

Bay View | Mount Vernon, WA

Sites 39-76 closed Oct. 15-May 15

Water turned off Nov. 1-April 1.

Winter water supply available at the dump station.

Beacon Rock | Skamania, WA

Woodard Creek campground (R1-R5, A and B) is reservable year-round.

Upper Loop (sites HB1 and 2-26) are closed Nov. 1-March 15. Reservations are available for all open dates

Group camp is open for reservations April 1-Oct. 31.

Equestrian camp is first-come, first-served all year.

Moorage electric hookups and pump out will be turned off.

Water will be turned on at RV sites in Woodard Creek campground.

Belfair | Belfair, WA

Tree Loop closed Sept. 15-May 15.

Water stays on year-round but may be turned off during extended freezing temperatures.

Camano Island | Camano Island, WA

Upper Loop closed Sept. 30-May 15.

Lower Loop takes reservations all year.

Lowell Point boat launch is open all year. Docks will be removed mid-Oct. through the following spring.

Water turned off Nov. 1-April 1.

Winter water supply available at campsite #2 and cabin restrooms.

Dash Point | Federal Way, WA

Upper loop closed Sept. 15-May 15.

May close periodically due to severe weather events.

Water turned off mid-Nov. (weather dependent).

Deception Pass | Oak Harbor, WA

Bowman Bay closed Oct. 1-March 31.

Lower loop B closed Oct. 1-March 31. Sites 170-196 reopen May 16.

Lower loop A closed Nov. 1-Feb. 28.

Forest loop closed Nov. 1-March 31.

Quarry Pond open all year for reservations.

Bowman Bay upper parking lot and restroom closed Oct. 1-March 31.

North Beach access road, parking lot and restroom closed Nov. 1-March 31.

CCC Interpretive Center closed Oct.-March.

Cornet Bay open year-round for moorage. Restrooms are open 8 a.m. to dusk; however, the showers are closed in winter.

Water in the campground will be turned off in mid-Nov. (weather dependent).

Dosewallips | Brinnon, WA

Sites 106-130 closed Nov. 1-April 1.

Water turned off Nov. 15-March 1.

Winter water supply available at the dump station.

Fort Casey | Coupeville, WA

Picnic area parking and restroom closed Nov. 1-March 31.

Wood Trail restroom closed Nov. 1-March 31.

Water turned off Nov.-March.

Campground will have access to water supply near restrooms.

Fort Flagler | Nordland, WA

Upper campground closed Oct. 1-April 30.

Lower campground first-come, first-served Nov. 1-Dec 31.

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, the lower campground (sites 48-116) will be reservable year-round.

Wagon Wheel group camp closed Nov. 1-May 1.

Scout Camp closed Nov. 1-April 1.

Docks are removed mid Oct.-mid March.

Museum open Saturdays Nov.-March (weather dependent).

Moorage is closed for winter. Nearby Mystery Bay is open for moorage all year.

Water turned off mid Nov-March. Winter water supply at site 93.

Fort Worden | Port Townsend, WA

Upper Forest loop closed Oct. 31-March 15.

Water turned off Nov. 1-March 15.

Winter water supply available at the Beach Campground, near site 24.

Grayland Beach | Grayland, WA

Nov. 1-April 15 sites 1, 2, 5, 8 -12, 18 -20, 29, 30, 37-43, 49, 52, 57-60, 64, 65, 68, 72, 73, 76, 83, 84, 89, 90, 92-94, 98, 99, 101-103, 110-113 and 118 will be first-come, first-served due to possible flooding. Call park office at (360) 267-4301 for current flooding conditions.

All other campsites and yurts are available all year.

Beach access and restrooms open all year.

Water will be turned on.

Ike Kinswa | Silver Creek, WA

Loop A (sites 1-41) is closed from Sept. 30-May 16.

Loop D (sites 74-101) closed from Sept. 30-April 30.

Loop B (sites 42-73) is open all year for reservations.

Water may be turned off Nov. 1-April 1.

Winter water supply available near the dump station.

Illahee | Bremerton, WA

Water turned off Nov. 1-March 1.

Winter water supply available near the park shop.

Jarrell Cove | Shelton, WA

Sites 1-4, 8-11 and 15-17 are reservable all year.

Sites 5-7, 12-14 and 18-21 are first-come, first-served Sept. 16-May 14.

Marine Trail site 22 is first-come, first-served all year.

Water is turned off in the campground and on the docks Oct. 15-April 1.

Water turned off in the campground and on docks Oct. 15-April 1.

No winter water available.

Kanaskat-Palmer | Ravensdale, WA

May close periodically due to severe weather events.

Water turned off Nov. 1-April 1 (weather dependent)

Winter water supply available near the dump station and site 31.

Kitsap Memorial | Poulsbo, WA

Cabin and camping reservations taken all year.

Water off Nov. 1-March 1.

Winter water supply available near the campground restrooms.

Lake Chelan | Chelan, WA

Marina, Beach and West Loops are closed Oct. 31-April 5.

Sites 8-17 are open year-round for reservations.

All other sites are first-come, first-served Oct. 1-31 and April 6-14.

Water may be turned off.

Winter water supply available near the restrooms and site 21.

Manchester | Port Orchard

Lower Loop sites 25-49 closed Nov. 1-March 31.

Water off Nov. 1-March 1.

Winter water supply available near the dump station.

Millersylvania | Olympia, WA

Sites 1-7 and 226-248 open all year.

Water turned off around Nov. 1-March 31.

Winter water supply available near the dump station.

Hookup sites will have water.

Paradise Point | Ridgefield, WA

Sites 44-68 and 70-79 closed Nov. 1-March 15.

Lower campground restrooms closed Nov. 1.

Beach restrooms open all year.

Launch open to kayaks, canoes and rafts only.

Water will remain on.

Penrose Point | Lakebay, WA

Sites 1-21 and 52 open all year. Sites 22-51 are open May 15-Oct. 1. Sites 53-83 are open May 15-Sept. 15.

Lower restrooms are open all year (no showers). Middle restroom showers closed Sept. 16. Upper restroom showers close Oct. 1.

Marine trail campsite is open year-round.

Moorage is available year-round.

Water will remain on in open loops unless temperatures drop below freezing.

Rasar | Concrete, WA

Water turned off Nov. 1-April 1.

Winter water supply available at the dump station.

Riverside | Spokane, WA

Bowl & Pitcher day-use, cabins, kitchen shelter, and sites 15-33 open year-round.

Cabin reservations taken all year.

Bowl & Pitcher group camp and sites 1-14 open April 1-Oct. 15.

Bowl & Pitcher water and dump station available mid-April-Oct.15.

Equestrian day-use open March 1-Dec. 15 (dates are weather dependent).

Equestrian Area campground open April 1-Oct. 31, water available mid-April-Oct. 15.

Fisk Property “The Cove” open April 1-Oct. 31.

Hwy 291 boat launch open year-round.

Lake Spokane day-use, boat launch and campground open April 1-Oct. 31.

Avista day-use areas and boat-in sites open year-round.

Little Spokane Natural Area and Painted Rocks trail open year-round.

Little Spokane Natural Area, St. George’s paddle craft launch open June 1-Oct. 31 (opening dates are dependent on weather and flooding).

Nine Mile Recreation Area day-use and boat launch open April 1-Oct. 31.

Nine Mile Recreation Area dump station available mid-April-Oct. 15.

ORV Area is open year-round. Beginner Loop is open April 1-Dec. 15.

Plese Flats open April 1-first snow.

Spokane House is open Saturdays & Sundays, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., from May-Sept. or by appointment year-round.

Scenic Beach | Seabeck, WA

Upper Loop sites 26-50 closed Nov. 1-March 31.

Water turned off Nov. 1-March 1.

Winter water supply available near the dump station.

Seaquest | Castle Rock, WA

Sites 32-54 and 57-76 closed Oct. 1-May 1.

Yurt reservations open all year.

Water turned off in freezing temps Nov. 1-April1.

Winter water supply available near the dump station.

Twanoh | Union, WA

Upper campground closed Sept. 16-May 15.

Pier and Middle parking lot closed Sept. 16-May 15.

Water turned off Nov. 1-April 1.

Winter water supply available in the lower campground, near site T42.