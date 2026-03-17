Save the date: Alderwood Garden Club plant sale April 25 in Lynnwood

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The Alderwood Garden Club is hosting its annual plant sale from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 25 at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

According to a club announcement, the event will offer a choice of perennials, shrubs and garden art.

Bring your own boxes and carts. Visa, Mastercard and cash are accepted.

Plant sale proceeds support the Edmonds College Horticulture scholarship fund, community projects and other garden activities.

Learn more at alderwoodgardenclub.org.