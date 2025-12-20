Save the date: City of Lynnwood sponsoring Styrofoam, e-waste recycling event Jan. 3

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The City of Lynnwood is sponsoring an e-waste and Styrofoam collection event from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 3 at the City’s operations and maintenance center, 20525 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Styrofoam must be clean with all tape and stickers removed, provided loose or in clear plastic bags only.

Clear bags are best for the community as staff can make a quicker evaluation when accepting the foam materials.

The City’s Styrofoam collection partner, Styro Recycle, can’t collect soft foams at the collection event. However, Styro Recycle does accept the #4 LDPE foam at its facility in Kent, located at 23418 68th Ave. S. Hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

You can review the list of accepted e-waste items and learn more at this link.