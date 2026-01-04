Save the date: Meadowdale HS grad night fundraiser at Edmonds’ Pancake Haus Feb. 11

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Meadowdale High School’s 2026 Grad Night fundraising team invites you to have “Breakfast for Dinner” from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11 at the Pancake Haus, 530 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.

Cost is $20 and there will also be $5 mimosas. The event includes a silent auction, raffles and games from 5-6:30 pm. with prizes that include a Table for 12 gift card, 100 level Seahawks and Mariners tickets, a lake house getaway and red light beauty package.

Seating will be first-come, first-served, but no one will be sent away, organizers said. Tickets to this family friendly event are available for purchase at the door. All proceeds support the Grad Night event for Meadowdale’s Class of 2026.