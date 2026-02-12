Scene nearby: 12s flock to Seattle for Seahawks Super Bowl Celebration

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Seattle Seahawks brought home their second NFL Super Bowl trophy Sunday, and hundreds of thousands of fans welcomed the team home in a victory parade Wednesday, Feb. 11 through downtown Seattle.

While exact estimates from the Downtown Seattle Association won’t be available for a few days, the Seattle Times estimated between 200,000 and 500,000 people attended the parade, down from initial estimates of between 700,000 to 1 million people.

The parade began just after 11 a.m., embarking on a two-mile route along 4th Avenue through the heart of downtown Seattle. The Seattle Department of Transportation reported widespread traffic delays as people traveled from across the state to attend.

In Snohomish County, light rail cars were almost immediately packed to full capacity at the end of the line in Lynnwood. Dozens of illegally parked vehicles were also towed from the City Center Station Wednesday Morning.

Following the parade, the Lynnwood link station was temporarily closed due to an emergency response. The King County Sheriff’s Office later said a suspicious package was found at the station, but the department’s K-9 bomb squad didn’t find anything of concern, according to King 5.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.