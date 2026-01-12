School Board to hear legislative and budget updates, recognize MTHS football, more

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Edmonds School Board during its Tuesday, Jan. 13 meeting will hear an update on the school district’s budget report, including the general fund and capital projects fund, for the month end of October 2025.

Other agenda items include:

Superintendent Rebecca Miner will administer the oath of office to Keith Smith, who was reelected as the District 2 board director.

Board members will vote on contract awards to Bellevue Lighting & Stage for theater lighting projects at Mountlake Terrace High School and Lynnwood High School.

Recognition of the Mountlake Terrace High School football team for a historic season after the Hawks finished the regular season undefeated at 8-0, won the Wesco South title and outscored opponents 338-41.

The Board’s Legislative Representative Thom Garrard will provide an update on state-level education issues.

The Board’s full agenda can be view on the ESD website.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, in the district’s Educational Service Center: 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.