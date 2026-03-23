School Board to honor all-state musicians, national board-certified teachers March 24

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The Edmonds School District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, March 24 to recognize outstanding staff and students, vote on revised financial policies and review updated guidelines for students in foster care.

Celebrations and reports

The meeting will feature several recognitions, starting with honoring three new National Board Certified Teachers. Tam Osborne, the district’s manager of visual and performing arts, will then introduce six high schoolers selected as Washington Music Educators Association (WMEA) All-State and All-Northwest musicians.

The board will also hear an update from Housing Hope, a local organization that builds housing for people experiencing homelessness. The group is currently working in collaboration with Edmonds School District on the Scriber Place development – a housing project in Lynnwood for District homeless students and their families.

Policy revisions

The Board is also scheduled to vote on whether to approve two revised financial policies.

The first would change the District’s policy on construction financing so it complies with new state standards. The changes remove the requirement to connect financing to the capital facilities plan, as it is not legally required, and add language outlining the process for issuing non-voter approved debt exceeding $250,000.

The second item would revise the District’s debt management policy, lowering the debt threshold from $500,000 to $250,000, matching changes made to the construction financing policy. According to District documents, the policy was created to satisfy the needs of the District’s rating agency.

Under new business, the board is set to review changes to Board policy regarding students in foster care, reflecting recent changes to state standards. Revisions primarily include updated state law (RCW) references and slight changes to the verbiage surrounding enrollment, transportation and dispute resolution. This is scheduled to be the Board’s first reading of the policy and no action will be taken.

View the meeting agenda here.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 in the district’s Educational Service Center: 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.