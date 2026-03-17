School District Spanish Dual Language Program accepting interest forms for 2026–27

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The Edmonds School District Spanish Dual Language Program is accepting interest forms for the 2026–27 school year.

This immersive program supports students in developing strong academic skills in both English and Spanish, building bilingualism, biliteracy and cross-cultural understanding. Research shows that dual language learners gain long-term academic and cognitive benefits, helping prepare students for a bright and globally connected future, the District said.

The Spanish Dual Language Program expands by one grade level each year toward a full K–12 program. The following schools and grades will be offered in the 2026–27 school year:

Cedar Valley Elementary (K–5)

College Place Elementary (K–5)

Mountlake Terrace Elementary (K–3)

Spruce Elementary (K–3)

Families interested in the program are encouraged to submit an interest form and learn more about how dual language immersion works in Edmonds School District here.