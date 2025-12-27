Se Habla Media podcast for Dec. 27, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Do you have fond childhood memories? As time goes by, each generation experiences this stage of life differently. Some of us grew up playing hide and seek in the streets, while many kids today spend most of their time online. In this episode, Jaime and Diana talk about how migration adds another layer of unique experiences to the childhoods of our community.