Se Habla News: Feb. 4, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
In today’s headlines: A bill to secure better conditions for domestic workers in Washington, nurses at Seattle Children’s avoid a strike and 700 ICE agents to leave Minnesota.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.