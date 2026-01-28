Se Habla News: Jan. 27, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
In today’s headlines: Police departments in Washington state reiterate they won’t be collaborating with ICE, and President Trump’s plan to distribute $2,000 economic stimulus checks close to the mid-term elections.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.