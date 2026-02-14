Se Habla podcast for Feb. 14, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
The idea of “democracy” is everywhere, but what does it really mean, and are we satisfied with it? In this episode, Jaime and Diana talk about the state of democracy in the United States, Latin America and around the world. They explore why it may be causing frustration and discuss ideas for how it could be improved.
