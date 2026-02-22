Se Habla podcast for Feb. 22, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Many people criticize music with messages they consider negative. In the case of Latin music, reggaetón and corridos alterados are usually the main targets. In this episode, Jaime and Diana discuss the arguments for and against listening to this kind of music.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.