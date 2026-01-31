Se Habla podcast for Jan. 31, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
What kinds of jobs do Latino immigrants usually have in the United States? Even though we work in all kinds of fields, many of us end up in lower‑paying industries. Jaime and Diana talk about why this happens — from language barriers to the way some industries take advantage of vulnerable migrants.
