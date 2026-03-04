Seattle Veterinary Outreach to offer sliding-scale pet vaccination at Lynnwood Library March 6

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Seattle Veterinary Outreach will provide sliding-scale veterinary services from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.

Pet owners can bring their animals for vaccinations, routine wellness care, wound treatment and other basic services. The suggested cost is $25 per pet.

Organizers said access to care is prioritized, and no one below the federal poverty level will be turned away for financial reasons.

The schedule is subject to change. For updates, visit seattlevet.org/calendar.