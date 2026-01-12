Sensory play day at Lynnwood Library Jan. 15

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Lynnwood Library is set to host a winter sensory play day, intended to help babies and young children develop motor and cognitive skills and provide social interaction.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 15

Thursday, Jan. 15 Time: 2-3 p.m.

2-3 p.m. Location: Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.

At the event, children can move at their own pace between stations equipped with different toys and materials. The event is intended for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, but is open for all ages. Adult supervision is required.

No registration is required, and attendees can drop in at any time during the event. Find additional details on the library’s event website.

