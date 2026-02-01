‘Sharks of Washington’ focus of Waterfront Center environmental series speaker Feb. 5

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Edmonds Waterfront Center’s Environmental Speaker Series presents “Sharks of Washington: Understanding the Apex Predators of our Coastal Waters” with Lisa Hillier, veteran research scientist and senior biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). The Thursday, Feb. 5 event is hosted by Annie Crawley.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the event, which runs from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Waterfront Center’s Banquet Room.

Washington’s coastal waters and the greater Salish Sea are home to a surprisingly diverse community of sharks — keystone predators that help maintain the structure, balance and resilience of marine ecosystems. Yet these species remain largely unseen, misunderstood and understudied. Hillier’s presentation will illuminate the shark populations that inhabit our region and highlight WDFW’s efforts to monitor, research, and manage these species amid shifting environmental conditions.

This presentation invites attendees to look beyond the myths and fear that often surround sharks and instead appreciate their significance — and vulnerability — in a rapidly changing ocean.

Subtitles and closed captioning will be provided for guests who are deaf and hard of hearing. The Waterfront Center also offers Assistive Listening devices available to check out or connect with your smart phone.

Reserve your seat online here. Online ticket sales end at 4 p.m. Feb. 5 and walk-ins are welcome based on available seating. The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.