Sheriff’s office deputies investigating drive-by shooting in unincorporated Lynnwood

No injuries were reported in an early Friday morning drive-by shooting being investigated by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in unincorporated Lynnwood.

According to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Renee Cooper, deputies responded at approximately 1:43 a.m. Friday to multiple 911 reports of gunfire near 25th Avenue West and 156th Street Southwest in unincorporated Lynnwood.

Deputies discovered damage consistent with gunfire, and collected and analyzed evidence from the scene, Cooper said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 425-388-3845.