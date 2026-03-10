Sheriff’s office: Man faces second-degree murder charge after 72-year-old assault victim dies

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

A 75-year-old man now faces second-degree murder charge after the 72-year-old man he allegedly assaulted in unincorporated Lynnwood died on March 7, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

According to sherriff’s office reports, the victim — who was the suspect’s roommate — was found unresponsive following an altercation between the pair, which occurred March 2 in the 16200 block of Larch Way.

South County Fire medics responding to the scene performed CPR before transporting the victim to Providence Regional Medical Center. First responders requested law enforcement response at the scene due to the nature of the vicim’s injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies discovered that the victim and the suspect had been involved in recent verbal disputes. During the March 2 altercation, the 75-year-old allegedly physically assaulted the victim, resulting in “critical injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Deputies took the 75-year-old suspect into custody March 2 and booked him on first-degree domestic assault.