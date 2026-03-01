‘Should Boys Be Allowed to Compete in Girls’ Sports?’ discussion in Lynnwood March 14

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

A roundtable discussion “Should Boys Be Allowed to Compete in Girls’ Sports?” has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The event has been organized by Title IX Edmonds, which describes itself as “a sports booster organization promoting fairness, safety and dignity in female athletics,” and Democrats for an Informed Approach to Gender, which says it is “working to expose the ideologically driven medical scandal of the ‘gender’ industry and the sexism, homophobia, and medical harms of sex-denialism.”

The event comes as initiative measure IL26-638 is headed for the ballot this fall. According to this Seattle Times article, the initiative “would prohibit transgender girls — or anyone assigned male at birth — in Washington from participating with cisgender girls in athletic programs at K-12 schools. The initiative would further require girls who wish to play on these teams to submit documentation of their assigned sex at birth as part of a physical exam.”

Speakers at the March 14 event include the following.

Amy Sousa, who holds a master’s degree in depth pyschology and on her website describes herself as a modern-day gender abolitionist and women’s rights activist.

Frances Staudt, a teenage athlete from Olympia who objected when faced with the prospect of competing against a transgender player. Read more in the Seattle Times article.

Khush Brar, a school board director for the Lynden School District. The school board in November 2025 voted unanimously to support IL26-638.

Alesha Perkins, an Olympia School District parent whose Substack is devoted to “Exposing the truth in education through transparency and accountability.”

The event will be moderated by Title IX Edmonds founder Jess Grant.

“Title IX itself — a 1972 Federal law that ensures girls receive equal treatment in public schools — has come under attack as state policymakers like the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and local school districts create rules that allow males to compete in girls’ sports,” the event announcement said. “We seek a return to fair competition and an end to male encroachment through education and organizing in our schools, locker rooms and sports leagues.”

Tickets are available for purchase here.