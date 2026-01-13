Six $10,000 lottery tickets purchased in Lynnwood remain unclaimed

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Have you purchased a lottery ticket recently? According to the Washington Lottery unclaimed winnings site, six l$10,000 winning lottery tickets purchased in Lynnwood remain unclaimed and are set to expire soon.

The drawing date was Nov. 26, 2025, with a May 25 deadline to claim the winnings. All six of the winning Match 4 tickets were sold at the 76 gas station at 19611 Alderwood Mall Parkway in Lynnwood.

A total of $1.2 million in prizes remain unclaimed across the state, including a $10,000 ticket purchased in Everett and four tickets purchased in Seattle. These prizes are set to expire from Jan. 19 through July 9.

The Washington Lottery website recommends collecting winnings over $600 at a regional lottery office. The Snohomish County office is located in Everett, with others in Federal Way and Olympia. Find a full list of offices here.

Learn more and view the full list of unclaimed winnings at the lottery website. Unclaimed winnings are updated daily.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.