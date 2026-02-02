Sno-Isle Genealogy Society presents: ‘Cracking the Code — Leveraging Genetic Genealogy’ Feb. 4

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) is pleased to host Craig Gowans for a discussion on using DNA testing to break through “brick walls” in your research. The meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 4, at the Wickers Building in Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. For those unable to attend in person, the main presentation will also be live-streamed.

The evening begins with an in-person social hour at 6:30 p.m., when you can connect with fellow enthusiasts, share stories and learn more about the Society. Online guests are invited to join the Zoom session starting at 7:15 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., Gowans — a genetic genealogy researcher and long-standing SIGS member— will guide you through the logic of genetic analysis using platform-neutral techniques like Shared Match Analysis and the Leeds Method. These methods serve as roadmaps, helping you organize matches into identifiable family branches. Whether you are looking to confirm a lineage or solve a family mystery, this session provides the skills to turn a list of cousins into a clear family story. The presentation will conclude with a Q&A session.

This event is free and open to the public. For more details and live-streaming links, visit the SIGS calendar page.