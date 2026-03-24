Sno-Isle Libraries Board advances 2026 library levy lid lift ballot measure

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The Sno-Isle Libraries Board of Trustees on March 23 adopted a resolution authorizing the library district to place a levy lid lift measure on the August ballot.

If approved by voters, the measure would restore the library levy rate to $0.47 per $1,000 of assessed property value within the district. Voters previously approved that rate in 2018. The current levy rate is $0.30039084203 per $1,000 of assessed value.

“The 2018 library levy is at the end of its life,” said Jennifer DePrey, president of the Board of Trustees. “Through careful stewardship, the trustees have used public funds responsibly and extended the levy as long as possible. If we did not advance this ballot measure, our library district would look very different. After careful consideration, the board has decided to ask voters to determine the future of their library services.”

A levy is a voter-approved property tax that helps fund public services such as libraries, schools and fire departments. Levy funding accounts for approximately 91% of the Sno-Isle Libraries operating budget.

State law limits the library district’s annual property tax revenue growth to 1% per year. In 2018, library leadership projected the levy would support services for seven years. The district has maintained the current levy rate beyond that timeframe despite rising costs and increased demand.

Voters will decide the measure on Aug. 4. More information is at sno-isle.org/levy.