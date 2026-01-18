Sno-King School Retirees offering scholarships for future educators

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Sno-King School Retirees has scholarship application forms in each Edmonds School District high school for those students planning a future as a teacher or other school-related employee. Students will be awarded $2,500 for the 2026-2027 school year with the opportunity to renew for another three years at $1,000 each year.

Applications may be obtained in the high school career centers or at www.sksr.org. The deadline for submission is March 17, and recipients will be honored at the organization’s Scholarship Luncheon April 9.