Snohomish County Councilmember Nehring introduces proposal to increase transparency for tax-related ordinances

Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring on Tuesday announced a proposal that he said is aimed at increasing transparency and public awareness whenever the County Council considers ordinances that would increase taxes.

According to a news release from Nehring’s office, the proposed measure would require Council staff to provide formal notification to local news outlets, post clear notice on the County Council’s official webpage and share information across the County Council’s social media accounts whenever an ordinance that would raise taxes is scheduled for consideration.

“Tax increases directly affect every resident and business in our community,” said Nehring, a Republican who represents County Council District 1. “Our responsibility is not only to deliberate thoughtfully, but also to ensure the public has timely, accessible information about proposals that impact their wallets. This measure is about openness, accountability and public engagement.”

While ordinances are publicly posted in accordance with state and local noticing requirements, there is no specific requirement for targeted outreach when legislation would increase taxes, Nehring said. This proposal “aims to create a consistent and proactive communication standard to ensure residents are fully informed on these important decisions,” the news release said.

Nehring planned to introduce the proposal during Tuesday’s County Council Administrative Session, where it will be assigned to the Finance, Budget, and Administration Committee. The proposal will be considered at a future date following committee deliberations. Council meeting agendas can be viewed at this link.