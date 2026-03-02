Snohomish County Human Services sponsoring 26th Annual Transition Resource Fair March 10

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Snohomish County Human Services will host its 26th Annual Transition Resource Fair from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at the Lynnwood Event Center. This free community event welcomes individuals with developmental disabilities (ages 12 and older), as well as their families, caregivers, teachers, employers and interested community members.

The Transition Resource Fair provides an opportunity to connect with a wide range of community agencies and service providers offering information on:

Employment and career planning.

Assistive technology and transportation resources.

Guardianship and alternatives.

Community connections and advocacy.

Benefits and financial planning.

Other programs and tools to support successful transitions from school to adult life.

In addition to resource tables, the fair will include a variety of free workshops on topics such as Life After High School, Wills, Special Needs Trusts and ABLE, Guardianship and Alternatives, and Social Security Benefits. Presentations and resources are offered in English, and interpreters or accommodations are available upon request by contacting ddinfo@snoco.org in advance.

“The Transition Resource Fair celebrates the strengths and potential of individuals with developmental disabilities,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “This event connects people with meaningful resources and support. I hope it helps people who attend to build confidence, connect to careers, and have stronger community engagement. I want to thank our Human Services team and the many dedicated partners who make this event possible.”

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 3-7 p.m.

Location: Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Website: Transition Resource Fair | Snohomish County, WA – Official Website

For more information, including workshop schedules and agency participation, visit the Snohomish County Transition Resource Fair webpage or email ddinfo@snoco.org.