Snohomish County Sports Commission ED to be inducted into sports tourism Hall of Fame

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Snohomish County Sports Commission Executive Director Tammy Dunn will be inducted into the Sports ETA Hall of Fame during the organization’s annual Symposium in Las Vegas on April 22.

Sponsored by the Albuquerque Sports Commission, the Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose careers have made a lasting impact on the sports events and tourism industry through leadership, innovation and service.

According to the Sports ETA announcement, Dunn is widely recognized as one of the sports tourism industry’s most dedicated and influential practitioners. As executive director of the Snohomish County Sports Commission, she has helped position the region north of Seattle as a leading destination for amateur and professional sporting events.

Dunn began her career in sports tourism in 2005 as a part-time sports marketing manager with the Snohomish County Tourism Bureau while also working in arena operations and parks and recreation. Her commitment to building relationships with event organizers and venues quickly elevated the county’s reputation as a collaborative sports destination, the announcement said.

Today, the Snohomish County Sports Commission works with 18 communities across the county to secure regional, national, and international competitions across a variety of sports including tennis, ice sports, badminton and the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. During Dunn’s tenure, the region has hosted major events including Skate America, the Fed Cup, and numerous national amateur championships.

“Tammy Dunn has built her career on collaboration, persistence, and a deep commitment to growing sports tourism in her community,” said John David, president and CEO of Sports ETA. “Through her leadership in Snohomish County and her dedication to building strong relationships across the industry, Tammy has helped elevate sports tourism as a powerful driver of economic impact and community pride. She is exceptionally deserving of this recognition in the Sports ETA Hall of Fame.”

Sports ETA is the only trade association dedicated to the sports events and tourism industry. The organization serves more than 750 member organizations and more than 2,400 sports event professionals and provides education, networking opportunities, and industry leadership to support the growth