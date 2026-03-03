Sound Sports Performance & Training to host Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce event March 26

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Sound Sports Performance & Training will host a grand re-opening, ribbon cutting and Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce networking happy hour 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at 19921 68th Ave. W.

Sounds Sports Performance owner Federick Brooks relocated his business to Triton Court in January.

Local businesses and Chamber representatives are invited to attend the celebration, connect with fellow professionals and tour the facility. The event is open to the public. Register here.