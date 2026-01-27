Sound Transit launches final phase of public engagement for 2026 Service Plan

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Sound Transit invites the public to learn more about proposed changes to future ST Express bus service as part of the 2026 Service Plan through two upcoming virtual information sessions and website.

Information sessions:

Jan. 30 from noon to 1 p.m.

Feb. 3 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The public can attend a virtual session or visit the Service Plan website, live from Jan. 26 through Feb. 9. Learn more about the 2026 Service Plan updates and register for an information session at the Sound Transit website.

Comments can also be emailed to servicechanges@soundtransit.org.

By the end of 2026, Link light rail will provide expanded service to communities across the Central Puget Sound region. To maximize the benefits of the expanded system, Sound Transit is proposing updates to ST Express bus routes that will improve regional connections, streamline the network and better integrate with high-capacity transit. These changes are expected to be implemented beginning in Fall 2026.